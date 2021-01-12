AEW presents night two of New Year’s Smash this week on Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card including Darby Allin’s TNT Championship defense against Brian Cage and more:

Here’s the card for the show:

AEW TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin (c) vs. Brian Cage

NWA Women’s Championship: Serena Deeb (c) vs. Tay Conti

PAC vs. Eddie Kingston

Cody Rhodes to appear on Britt Baker’s Waiting Room segment

Miro vs. Chuckie T

Jurassic Express vs. FTR

The Elite in action

The Inner Circle’s New Years Resolutions revealed.