AEW presents night two of New Year’s Smash this week on Dynamite.
The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card including Darby Allin’s TNT Championship defense against Brian Cage and more:
Here’s the card for the show:
AEW TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin (c) vs. Brian Cage
NWA Women’s Championship: Serena Deeb (c) vs. Tay Conti
PAC vs. Eddie Kingston
Cody Rhodes to appear on Britt Baker’s Waiting Room segment
Miro vs. Chuckie T
Jurassic Express vs. FTR
The Elite in action
The Inner Circle’s New Years Resolutions revealed.