AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Rampage.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

Here’s the card for the show:

TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Marina Shafir

Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament qualifier: Adam Cole vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Everyone banned from ringside: Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia

Lance Archer vs. Serpentico

Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland interview

Toni Storm, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D, Jamie Hayter interview