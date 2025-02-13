AEW and ROH are bringing Global Wars to Brisbane this weekend.
In addition to AEW Grand Slam: Australia, this Saturday, February 15, will feature AEW & ROH: Global Wars.
The company announced The Learning Tree trio of Chris Jericho, Big Bill and Bryan Keith will be taking on the team of The Outrunners & Bandido. Also scheduled is Athena vs. Alex Windsor for the ROH Women’s title, Lee Moriarty vs. Robbie Eagles for the ROH Pure title, as well as Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara vs. MxM Collection for the ROH Tag-Team titles.
ROH Pure Championship
Lee Moriarty vs @njpwglobal’s Robbie Eagles
After being blindsided on Dynamite, @bandidowrestler teams with Outrunners @TruthMagnum + @turbofloyd_ to face ROH World Champion @IAmJericho, @TheCaZXL + @bountykeith
