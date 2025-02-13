AEW and ROH are bringing Global Wars to Brisbane this weekend.

In addition to AEW Grand Slam: Australia, this Saturday, February 15, will feature AEW & ROH: Global Wars.

The company announced The Learning Tree trio of Chris Jericho, Big Bill and Bryan Keith will be taking on the team of The Outrunners & Bandido. Also scheduled is Athena vs. Alex Windsor for the ROH Women’s title, Lee Moriarty vs. Robbie Eagles for the ROH Pure title, as well as Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara vs. MxM Collection for the ROH Tag-Team titles.

Make sure to join us here this weekend for live AEW and ROH coverage from Brisbane, Australia.

AEW ROH Global Wars Australia LIVE!

Sat Feb 15th | Brisbane Entertainment Centre ROH Pure Championship

Lee Moriarty vs @njpwglobal’s Robbie Eagles

Can the Australian challenger @RobbieEagles_ take the ROH Pure Championship from champion @theleemoriarty?https://t.co/GcCUMTHjVy pic.twitter.com/g5zwv921Eg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 13, 2025