Several newsworthy notes came out of ROH Supercard of Honor on Friday night.

During the opening match between Action Andretti and ROH World Tag Team Champion Sammy Guevara, commentator Ian Riccaboni announced that Guevara’s tag partner, The Beast Mortos, was unable to appear at the show due to visa issues.

Riccaboni also noted that Komander missed the event because of visa-related problems as well. It was further mentioned that Tony Khan is currently exploring possible title defense options in Mexico for Mortos and Guevara while the situation is sorted out.

ROH also announced that Global Wars will return on June 18th in Cincinnati, Ohio. The event will stream on HonorClub and will feature talent from both CMLL and STARDOM.

The show marks another crossover event for ROH after the company previously teamed with Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling earlier this year. Tony Khan has additionally confirmed that STARDOM will be involved with Forbidden Door 2026.

Elsewhere during the Supercard of Honor Zero Hour broadcast, Jay Lethal and Lee Johnson appeared in a backstage segment where they praised Blake Christian ahead of his ROH World Title opportunity against Bandido.

The segment later shifted focus to The Opps, with Lethal taking shots at Samoa Joe before challenging Joe and Anthony Bowens to a tag team match on the May 16 episode of AEW Collision. Later in the show, Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara for the AEW World Championship was added. Also scheduled for the 5/16 AEW on TNT show is The Divine Dominion in a title eliminator bout against opponents yet-to-be announced.

For those interested, you can check out our complete ROH Supercard Of Honor Results 5/15/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.