Death Triangle working the upcoming Arena Mexico show on July 26 isn’t the only AEW and CMLL crossover on the current 2024 calendar.

This week, CMLL announced the first ten competitors for their annual Grand Prix tournament, which features ten top stars from Mexico battling against ten standout performers from across the globe.

Officially announced for the 2024 CMLL Men’s Grand Prix Tounament:

Team Mexico: Templario will be leading the team, which includes Místico, Titán, Ultimo Guerrero, and ROH World Television Champion Atlantis Jr.

Team Rest Of The World: CONTRA’s Ikuro Kuon, Flip Gordon, RevPro’s Robbie X, Rocky Romero & AEW’s Kyle Fletcher

Things get started at the CMLL show at Arena Mexico on August 23, in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico.

Additional tournament participants will be announced over the coming days.