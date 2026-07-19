Athena has reached another historic milestone as ROH Women's World Champion.

Athena officially became the longest-reigning champion of the modern era on Saturday, surpassing Roman Reigns' 1,316-day WWE Universal Championship reign.

The ROH Women's World Champion has now held the title for 1,317 days after originally capturing the championship at ROH Final Battle 2022, extending a reign that has lasted more than three and a half years.

Following the milestone, Athena celebrated the achievement with a message on social media.

“I meant FOREVER!!!! Longest reigning champion of the modern era belongs to me and me only!! #ForeverROHChamp #FallenGoddess #AmericanJoshi”

Athena's record-setting reign continues to add to her legacy as one of Ring of Honor's most dominant champions, with her now standing alone as the longest-reigning champion of the modern era.

Watch Athena in action every week on ROH On HonorClub. If you can't catch the show, join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for live ROH On HonorClub Results coverage.