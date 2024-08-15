Another wrestling star is sidelined with an injury.

Limitless Wrestling has revealed on social media that AEW/ROH’s Billie Starkz was forced to withdraw from the Vacationland Cup due to an undisclosed injury. Limitless added that DAVIENNE will replace Starkz in the tournament.

Billie Starkz has been forced to withdraw from VLC ‘24 due to injury. This opens the door for a long-awaited return as New England stalwart, DAVIENNE enters her first Vacationland Cup this Saturday @ The Colisée in Lewiston against Gabby Forza! https://t.co/09CJNJq5YT pic.twitter.com/NMheYeueh4 — Limitless Wrestling (@LWMaine) August 14, 2024

Starkz officially signed with AEW back in 2023 and has mainly been used for the ROH brand. She has made multiple appearances on AEW television in that time.