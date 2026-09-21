AEW and ROH Wrestling star John Silver tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Denise Liguori over the weekend — and he shared the moment with fans via social media.

The posts from his official Instagram page include photos and video from the ceremony (see below), with fellow AEW star Chuck Taylor on hand to celebrate the couple.

Silver and Liguori got engaged back in June of last year, and the wedding marks the next chapter for the two.

On the wrestling side, Silver remains a fixture on ROH programming as a member of the Dark Order. The group was last seen on the September 8th episode of ROH on HonorClub, currently in the middle of a storyline over the possible return of former member Preston Vance, with Silver among those voicing distrust toward him.