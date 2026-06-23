Deonna Purrazzo appears to be dealing with the aftermath of the injury she suffered during Monday night’s Ring of Honor television tapings in Jacksonville, FL.

As noted, Purrazzo was defending the ROH Women’s Pure Championship against Steph De Lander when the bout was stopped prematurely following an apparent injury.

According to a fan report from the event, Purrazzo was hurt after taking a suplex on the floor outside the ring and ultimately needed assistance getting to the backstage area.

The match was ruled a no contest, allowing Purrazzo to retain the championship.

On Tuesday, “The Virtuosa” provided fans with an update of sorts by sharing a photo on social media. The image showed Purrazzo in good spirits despite being on crutches, with her right leg secured in a walking boot.

“Thanks for all the love & positivity,” Purrazzo wrote.

While Purrazzo did not reveal the nature of the injury, the photo confirmed that she is currently using two crutches and a protective boot as she recovers.

At this time, there is no official word regarding the severity of the injury or how long Purrazzo could be sidelined. More information is expected once further evaluations are completed.