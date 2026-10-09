An AEW and ROH Wrestling veteran is facing another lengthy absence from the ring.

Anthony Henry of The Workhorsemen took to social media this week to provide an update on his health, revealing that he is dealing with a serious neck injury that will require surgery.

Henry explained that the issue involves a herniated disc pressing against his spinal cord, with the recovery process expected to keep him sidelined for three to six months.

“I haven’t been active on here, but I at least wanted to give any fans of myself or The Workhorsemen an update,” Henry wrote via X. “My neck is kinda screwed.”

Henry went on to explain the severity of the situation and the recovery timeline he is facing.

“I will need surgery,” he continued. “The herniated disc is on the spinal cord itself, which makes this even more scary. Recovery is anywhere from 3-6 months.”

The latest setback comes after Henry has dealt with multiple injuries in recent years.

He previously underwent bicep surgery in 2025 before requiring another procedure this past August to address lingering complications from the original operation.

Henry last competed in July, making appearances for both ROH on HonorClub and AEW Dynamite.

There is currently no confirmed date for his return to the ring.