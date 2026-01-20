Leila Grey has shared a candid and detailed update on her recovery process following the serious ACL injury she suffered last month during her TBS Championship match against Mercedes Moné.

More than a month removed from the injury, the AEW and ROH talent took to social media with a video update, thanking fans and AEW for their continued support while also breaking down exactly how the injury occurred. Grey even pointed out the precise moment during the match when things went wrong.

According to Grey, the injury first happened when Moné sent her into the corner turnbuckles, where she immediately felt what she described as the “first pop.”

Having never dealt with a serious injury before, Grey admitted she wasn’t sure how severe the situation was at the time and chose to push through the pain and continue the match.

However, the situation escalated moments later.

While attempting a running knee strike on Moné, Grey felt a “second pop,” which is when she realized something was seriously wrong.

That was the moment everything changed.

Grey then shifted the focus to her current medical status and provided a significant update regarding her surgery timeline after meeting with surgeons earlier this week.

“So, today is January 19th, and I had consultations with the surgeons,” she stated. “So, it’s been over a month since my injury. I finally got to see the surgeon today, and unfortunately, the feedback that I got was, I still do not have complete range of motion in my leg. So, I cannot fully extend it, still can’t bend my knees. So, because of that, I need to do more prehab, at least another month of prehab, twice a week. And then, after that, he said, he should be able to operate.”

Grey noted that the lack of full range of motion has delayed her ability to undergo surgery, meaning additional rehabilitation work is required before doctors can move forward.

The injury occurred during the December 6, 2025 episode of AEW Collision.