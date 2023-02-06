AEW/ROH wrestlers have been pulled from an upcoming Beyond Wrestling event.

We noted before how ROH is scheduled to tape TV during the weekend of February 24 in Orlando. ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, Tracy Williams, and Trish Adora were booked for Beyond Wrestling’s Perfection Or Vanity event in Worcester, MA, but they have been pulled, likely due to the ROH TV tapings.

“Wheeler YUTA, Willow Nightingale, Tracy Williams, and Trish Adora will no longer be appearing or competing at ‘Perfection Or Vanity’ on Sunday, 2/26 at White Eagle in Worcester. Email [email protected] if you’d like a refund,” Beyond tweeted.

Beyond later posted an update to confirm that Willow Nightingale is still on the show, writing, “CORRECTION: Willow Nightingale will still be competing at #PerfectionOrVanity on Sunday, 2/26 at White Eagle in Worcester streaming LIVE on @indiewrestling at 7pm ET!”

Yuta is currently signed to AEW. Williams and Adora were on the ROH roster before Tony Khan purchased the company, but they have also made appearances for AEW.

ROH is expected to officially announce the return date for ROH TV soon.

Wheeler YUTA, Willow Nightingale, Tracy Williams, and Trish Adora will no longer be appearing or competing at "Perfection Or Vanity" on Sunday, 2/26 at White Eagle in Worcester. Email [email protected] if you'd like a refund. — Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) February 6, 2023

CORRECTION: Willow Nightingale will still be competing at #PerfectionOrVanity on Sunday, 2/26 at White Eagle in Worcester streaming LIVE on @indiewrestling at 7pm ET! Tickets at @ShopIWTV – https://t.co/vPXqPj10k6 Who do you want to see The Babe With The Power compete against? pic.twitter.com/3gDCzbK2SZ — Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) February 6, 2023

