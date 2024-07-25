AEW taped this week’s episode of Rampage in Nashville, TN. on Wednesday.

Featured below are complete AEW Royal Rampage spoilers from the 7/24 taping for the 7/26 show.

After Blood and Guts, they cleared the ring. Tony Khan came out to hype the crowd and introduced the Tony Schiavone Hall of Fame video package. Tony S. came out and thanked the fans. Tony S., Excalibur and Matt Menard are the announcing team.

Royal Rampage Spoilers:

First competitors are Orange Cassidy. Brody King, Claudio Castagnoli, Komander.

Also competing are Brian Cage, Tomohiro Ishii, The Butcher, Roderick String, Matt Menard, Brandon Cutler, Kyle O’Reilly, Jeff Jarrett (with Karen Jarrett), Matt Taven, Jay Lethal, Kip Sabian, Mike Bennett, Darby Allin, Lio Rush.

As they got down to the last few competitors, Hangman Page hit the ring and attacked Jeff Jarrett, causing his elimination. Nashville HATED that.

Allin was the last competitor in ring one.

Claudio was the last competitor in ring two.

Darby was victorious.

Kris Statlander with Stokely Hathaway defeated Leila Grey.

Lance Archer defeated an opponent he carried to the ring.

Rush & Kyle Fletcher won a four way bout over Private Party, The Righteous and The Outrunners.