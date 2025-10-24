A recent podcast from Sportskeeda suggested that John Cena had contacted AEW about something related to his current WWE run. Fightful Select is reporting that multiple AEW sources that there’s been zero communication or truth to that story.

Another Sportskeeda headline making the rounds claimed that WWE was preparing to reunite The Shield with Jon Moxley returning. That’s not happening. Moxley is firmly under AEW contract for over two more years.

There was a viral post alleging that Sarah Stock “f***ed up” an important Mercedes Mone vs. Hikaru Shida match. That’s false — Stock did not coach or produce that match.

A viral “BREAKING NEWS” post claimed there were “rumors” of Bayley going to AEW. To be clear – no legitimate outlet has reported that. It’s pure speculation at best, and even if it were ever to happen, it’s not something imminent.

Former AEW talent Ashley D’Amboise made a quiet appearance at AEW WrestleDream 2025, working as an extra during the “Big Boom” segment featuring AJ and Big Justice. While it was a small role, several eagle-eyed fans caught her cameo during the broadcast.

Lastly, D-Von Dudley recently discussed alleged meetings with AEW about possibly working together. One AEW higher-up said they were “shocked” by that statement. They didn’t elaborate on whether D-Von was being considered for an in-ring or backstage role, but did note that this was the first they’d heard of such a discussion — though they didn’t outright deny it happened.