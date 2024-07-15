AEW Dynamite is set to be one of the inaugural events at a new venue in Indiana.

The Fishers Event Center, which is opening in November, has announced its first series of events. AEW Dynamite will be broadcast live from the venue on Wednesday, December 4, and Rampage will be taped there the same evening.

Located in Fishers, a suburb of Indianapolis, the venue has a seating capacity of 7,500. Other events scheduled for the opening include a concert by Turnpike Troubadours and a performance by comedian Leanne Morgan. Previously, AEW held its Indiana shows at Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, with the most recent event being Dynamite in April.

The Dynamite event is scheduled just weeks before AEW’s Worlds End pay-per-view, which will take place in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday, December 28.