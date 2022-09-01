A special AEW Saturday Dark episode will air this coming Saturday night on YouTube, as a final preview for the AEW All Out pay-per-view.

The special edition of Dark was taped after tonight’s All Out go-home edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air at the NOW Arena near Chicago. Below are full spoilers:

* AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo defeated GPA and Laynie Luck

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland defeated Jah-C and Storm Grayson

* Adam Page, John Silver and Alex Reynolds defeated The Factory. The Dark Order team was wearing matching outfits. They will face the Best Friends on Friday’s live AEW Rampage to determine who faces The Elite at All Out to crown the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions

* The Acclaimed defeated JPH and Invictus Khash

* Ruby Soho and Ortiz defeated Emi Sakura and Baliyan Akki

* Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta defeated The Butcher, The Blade and Angelico. Danhausen was out with the Best Friends

AEW has not officially announced the Saturday Dark episode as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

AEW taped the September 5 Labor Day edition of Dark: Elevation before Dynamite hit the air on Wednesday. You can click here for those spoilers.

