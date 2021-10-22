AEW will air a special edition of Dynamite this Saturday night in Orlando, Florida at the Addition Financial Arena.

Among the matches on the card include two bouts from the first round of the World Title Eliminator Tournament.

Courtesy of BetOnline.com, here are the odds for the show (favorites are listed with – while underdogs are listed as +): :

Dustin Rhodes vs Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson -950 (2/19)

Dustin Rhodes +500 (11/2)

Lance Archer vs Eddie Kingston

Lance Archer -550 (2/11)

Eddie Kingston +325 (13/4)

Malakai Black vs Cody Rhodes

Malakai Black -140 (5/7)

Cody Rhodes EVEN (1/1)