All Elite Wrestling returns tonight.

AEW WrestleDream goes down from Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri at 8/7c on pay-per-view.

Leading into the annual pay-per-view show will be the second AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl pre-show, which will air live at 7/6c on TNT and HBO Max.

Advertised for the October 18, 2025 special event are the following matches:

* FTR vs. JetSpeed

* Eddie Kingston and Hook vs. TBA

* Roderick Strong & The Conglomeration vs. Death Riders

* Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford

Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Saturday Tailgate and AEW WrestleDream results coverage.