The numbers are in for the AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl one-hour special lead-in to AEW All Out: Toronto from Saturday, September 20, 2025.

According to WrestleNomics, the September 21st episode of AEW Collision, which aired on TNT as the special “AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl” pre-show for AEW All Out: Toronto, averaged 184,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the key 18–49 demographic.

The numbers reflect a notable week-to-week decline, as the September 14th broadcast drew 235,000 viewers with a 0.05 demo rating. That equates to a 21.7% drop in overall viewership and a 20% decline in the demo.

Saturday’s one-hour special featured The Opps vs. The Workhorsemen, Daniel Garcia vs. Katsuyori Shibata, as well as an 8-Woman Tornado Tag-Team match with Harley Cameron, Mina Shirakawa, Queen Aminata, and The Conglomeration’s Willow Nightingale facing “The Megasus” Megan Bayne, Penelope Ford, and the Triangle of Madness (Julia Hart & Skye Blue).