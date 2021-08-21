AEW has announced that CM Punk is officially All Elite.

As noted, Punk opened tonight’s AEW Rampage episode from the United Center in Chicago and made his big return to pro wrestling. Several fans were seen crying in the crowd as Punk greeted some at ringside, including friends and family. Punk went on to declare that he is back and he has plenty of time to explain everything as he’s not leaving. He also said he looks forward to working with some of the younger talent in AEW, and has some scores to settle in the locker room. He then praised Darby Allin, who was watching from the rafters with Sting, and said he will see Allin and everyone else at All Out on September 5. It looks like Punk vs. Allin will take place at that night. Punk ended his segment by announcing that all fans can pick up a free ice cream bar on their way out of the United Center.

As seen in the tweet below, Punk posted a press release where he simply stated, “I’m back.”

Regarding Punk’s contract, Fightful Select reiterates that Punk had been in talks for a multi-year deal with AEW.

AEW has just announced that Punk will make his Dynamite debut this Wednesday night at the UWM Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

ShopAEW.com has released the commemorative “I Was There!” t-shirt that Punk had on at the United Center tonight. Punk also has merchandise on Pro Wrestling Tees.

Stay tuned for more on Punk in AEW. You can see the All Elite tweet below, along with Punk’s press release tweet, and shots from the segment:

