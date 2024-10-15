The lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

As noted, AEW has announced the TV return of Adam Cole, as well as Shelton Benjamin vs. Lio Rush for the post-WrestleDream 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite this coming Wednesday, October 16.

In an update, the company has confirmed that new AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will appear live on the 10/16 show, noting, “NOBODY IS SAFE.”

Also scheduled for the show this week is Mercedes Mone vs. Queen Aminata for the TBS title.

Make sure to join us here at 8/7c on Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.