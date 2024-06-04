The viewership numbers are in for the June 1st episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

According to SpoilerTV and later confirmed by WrestleNomics, the program drew 378,000 viewers and scored a 0.11 in the 18-49 demographic. This is down from the May 25th episode, which drew 415,000 viewers and scored a 0.15 in the key demo. The show took place from the Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California.

Collision featured Will Ospreay defending the International Championship against Kyle O’Reilly, Claudio taking on Johnny TV, Daniel Garcia and Katsuyori Shibata teaming up and much more. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming. Stay tuned.