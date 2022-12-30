Tonight’s taped New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Rampage will be called by Paul Wight, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur. AEW President Tony Khan came out before Wednesday’s Rampage tapings in Broomfield, CO, and announced that Wight would be on the Rampage commentary team moving forward.

Jim Ross did not work the AEW TV tapings because Khan gave him the week off so that he could attend the Cheez-It Bowl between Oklahoma and Florida State at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Thursday. You can see a few photos of Ross at the game below.

It was noted by the Wrestling Observer that Ross will be back to work for the January 6 Rampage and Battle of The Belts V tapings from Portland.

On a related note, AEW also experienced travel issues this week. Word is that Britt Baker, Saraya and Eddie Kingston missed this week’s New Year’s Smash Dynamite in Broomfield due to travel issues. There were others that also missed the tapings, so several Dynamite and Rampage segments had to be changed.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.