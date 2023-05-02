A big day for AEW.

According to Forbes and later confirmed by the Wrestling Observer AEW sold 35,000 tickets at today’s presale for its August 27th All In London event from Wembley Stadium. This guarantees that AEW will have its largest live audience ever, surpassing previous company records set by Dynamite Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

As a note, 60,000 presale codes were requested and distributed last week. There are additional presale dates taking place before tickets officially go on sale at the end of the week.

All In London will mark AEW’s debut in the United Kingdom. As of this writing no other shows have been announced for the U.K. area, but that could change. It is speculated that All In London will not be a pay-per-view event since All Out takes place shortly after.