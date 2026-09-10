AEW will send several wrestlers to Mexico City this weekend as CMLL goes head-to-head with AAA TripleMania.

CMLL announced on Wednesday that PAC will face Mascara Dorada in a first-time singles match at Sunday’s event from Arena México. “Speedball” Mike Bailey will also team with Místico against Averno and AEW TNT Champion Kevin Knight.

Bandido and Komander are scheduled to face Soberano Jr. and Titán, while former AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions Divine Dominion will compete in a three-way tag team match against STARDOM’s Maika and Starlight Kid and CMLL’s Olympia and Persephone.

The card will also feature NJPW’s Zack Sabre Jr. and Bad Dude Tito against Hechicero and Esfinge.

CMLL’s event will take place opposite the second night of AAA TripleMania, which is also being held in Mexico City. WWE acquired AAA in 2025, while AEW maintains a working relationship with CMLL.

In related news, Jeff Jarrett is returning to Arena México for a singles match against Blue Panther on September 18.

Jarrett appeared on Tuesday’s edition of CMLL Informa and challenged the 65-year-old Mexican wrestling legend to a match at CMLL’s 93rd Aniversario event.

“That’s right, on the 93rd Aniversario show, the granddaddy of them all, the biggest one of the year, I’m here to challenge you, the living legend, mano a mano, Blue Panther,” Jarrett said. “Jeff Jarrett vs. Blue Panther.”

Blue Panther subsequently accepted the challenge.