AEW Senior VP Megha Parekh recently appeared on The A2theK Wrestling Show to discuss the company’s debut in the United Kingdom this summer.

The show, All In London, will take place from Wembley Stadium, a venue that AEW President Tony Khan is familiar with since his NFL franchise the Jacksonville Jaguars have run the stadium before. During her interview, Parekh confirms that AEW has been planning to run Wembley for a whil before praising Khan for being a fearless leader.

It has been. The Jaguars were one of the first teams and have consistently played over in London at Wembley for a long time. Tony felt really strongly that the market would show up. That’s the incredible thing about working for him. He is a fearless leader in that sense. ‘If we’re going to do it, let’s go for the biggest possible venue.’ We, luckily, do have some familiarity with the operations of Wembley from being there as part of the Jags games. We’ll be able to have the knowledge of what that building can support and set it up for AEW. Our production team is working through it right now in terms of all the details.

Parekh then discusses how proud she is of AEW’s growth since its inception in 2019 and surviving the scary COVID era of wrestling.

I’m so excited for AEW’s growth over the last four years. I never would have thought it would have launched and been as successful as it is. It survived as a live events business through COVID and then getting back on the road and continued to grow. We always try to look ahead and see what we can do and what we can expand, but it’s pretty incredible what has been built over the last several years.

Ticketmaster recently released a sneak peak at the potential seating arrangement for All In London, and what the prices would be for certain areas. You can read about that here. Check out Parekh’s interview below.

