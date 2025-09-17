The road to AEW All Out: Toronto begins winding down tonight.

AEW September To Remember takes place this evening from London, Ontario, Canada, airing live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max.

Featured below is the advertised lineup:

* Riho vs. Robyn Renegade

* Bobby Lashley vs. Toa Liona

* Timeless Toni Storm feature

* Jon Moxley vs. Roderick Strong

* No holds barred: Thekla vs. Queen Aminata

* FTR face-to-face with Adam Copeland & Christian Cage

* All Out Unified title match qualifier: The Beast Mortos vs. Mascara Dorada

* All Out tag title match qualifier: Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin) vs. Josh Alexander & Hechicero

* All Out tag title match qualifier: Luchasaurus & Kip Sabian vs. JetSpeed (Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight)

* All Out tag title match qualifier: Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. Gunn Club (Juice Robinson & Austin Gunn)

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW September To Remember results coverage.