The road to AEW All Out: Toronto begins winding down tonight.
AEW September To Remember takes place this evening from London, Ontario, Canada, airing live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max.
Featured below is the advertised lineup:
* Riho vs. Robyn Renegade
* Bobby Lashley vs. Toa Liona
* Timeless Toni Storm feature
* Jon Moxley vs. Roderick Strong
* No holds barred: Thekla vs. Queen Aminata
* FTR face-to-face with Adam Copeland & Christian Cage
* All Out Unified title match qualifier: The Beast Mortos vs. Mascara Dorada
* All Out tag title match qualifier: Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin) vs. Josh Alexander & Hechicero
* All Out tag title match qualifier: Luchasaurus & Kip Sabian vs. JetSpeed (Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight)
* All Out tag title match qualifier: Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. Gunn Club (Juice Robinson & Austin Gunn)
Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW September To Remember results coverage.