During today’s AEW All Out 2025 media call, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan revealed the opening match for this weekend’s pay-per-view event. The show will kick off with a tag team clash pitting FTR against Adam Copeland and Christian Cage.

During the media call, “TK” commented on moving AEW All Out 2025 to the afternoon hours. He said,

“I am very excited for the opportunity to have this show this Saturday afternoon. I thought it was the best decision for our fans. We’ve had great success with the last few AEW pay-per-views with the early start time. Forbidden Door did very well, and we did some of our best numbers ever with All In, which set great business milestones for us. I think we can make it three great shows and three very successful shows in a row. I can already tell you this show is going to be a very successful business venture, and I think it’s going to be a great wrestling show and keep this run of great pay-per-views going. It was the right decision for the fans to put the time here and for us, being in the pay-per-view business, to continue this run of great shows. Making these adjustments based on the wrestling landscape and based on our metrics, we thought this would be our best chance to deliver our best numbers, while still delivering a great show to the fans. It’s worked well for us, and I think it will work well for us this Saturday afternoon.”

Khan also discussed AEW’s ticket prices and designing them to be family-friendly. He said,

“Well, absolutely, AEW’s ticket pricing is designed to be very family-friendly and it has been that way since the very beginning. Everybody’s been involved in AEW from the start will tell you that we always wanted to maintain affordable ticket prices for the fans, and particularly to bring families and young fans to the show, and make it accessible for fans of all backgrounds, of all ages, and I think it’s really exciting for us that we’re getting some good feedback about that…”

When asked about switching up traditions with AEW Double Or Nothing in Las Vegas and All Out in Chicago, Tony Khan stated the following,

“I think that, to be fair, it’s worked well, to try some different things, and still maintain our tradition of running great events in these same markets that have done very well, we’re very loyal to, key AEW city, that it performs very well. But, we have routed things differently than ever before and are trying some different venues and have built some — I hope — some new traditions that will go very well. I think it’ll be really exciting to end the year and have a different holiday show in Chicago with AEW Worlds End for example… I think it’s gonna be really, really cool to have the same great cities that we are very loyal to, to keep going to the same cities with major events. But also rotating things a bit and trying some different things that are all working very well; that it seems to be doing very well.”

And finally, Tony Khan was asked about the possibility of AEW running a major event in the United States directly against WWE WrestleMania 43, which is set to take place in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The AEW President revealed that AEW is planning a “huge show” for Spring 2027. However, he stopped short of confirming whether it would run opposite WrestleMania 43 — which will mark the first WrestleMania held outside of North America.

Both AEW All Out 2025 and WWE Wrestlepalooza are scheduled for Saturday, September 20. AEW’s event will emanate from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, with a 3:00 PM EST start time, while Wrestlepalooza will take place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, beginning at 7:00 PM EST.

