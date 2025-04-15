AEW Dynamite is set to make history this Wednesday by becoming the longest-running professional wrestling show to air on TBS or TNT. With 289 episodes under its belt, the show has seen its fair share of highs and lows, drawing both praise and criticism from fans and insiders alike. At various points, some doubted it would ever reach this milestone.

In an interview with Jon Alba for Sports Illustrated’s The Takedown, AEW President Tony Khan reflected on the show’s journey and addressed the feedback he’s received over the years — both from fans and former talent.

“I do like to listen to feedback from lots of people across pro wrestling, and especially if it’s constructive, it can be really helpful,” Khan said. “I think there’s a lot of times where you hear somebody say something, and they say, ‘Oh, why didn’t they do it this way?’ Or ‘Instead of going from point A to point B and then to point C, maybe off in between point A and point B, they could have added this,’ and so maybe there’s a good idea there they can use in the future.”

Khan emphasized that valuable input can come from a variety of sources — not just from those working behind the scenes.

“I really do love hearing feedback from all kinds of people — from people in wrestling, wrestlers, people who work in wrestling in the production side or both, and fans,” he continued. “Fans that have never been backstage at a show in their lives, but just love wrestling and watch it a lot, and they have great ideas… I had never been backstage at a wrestling show until I was in my 30s. And I just grew up watching it and loving it and following it and, you know, trading tapes and talking about it.”

He added, “So there’s a lot of different places and a lot of different ways that you can get an idea about wrestling or that you can contribute. I just think it’s really neat that there’s people from literally all over the world in hundreds of countries that follow the same sport and can share ideas and talk with each other. It’s really cool.”

Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results coverage, as well as every Saturday night for live AEW Collision results.