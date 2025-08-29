Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite: Forbidden Door fallout episode averaged 585,000 viewers on TBS, up 3.5% from last week but still the second-lowest audience for the show since July 2.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Dynamite delivered a 0.13 rating, down 18.8% from the previous week and tying the lowest demo rating the show has ever posted on a Wednesday night.

Dynamite finished fourth on cable in the demo for prime time, behind US Open tennis on ESPN and Fox News coverage. The tennis broadcast drew 1.145 million viewers with a 0.16 rating in 18-49.