In addition to the statement released by WWE, the official X account of All Elite Wrestling and several pro wrestling legends and stars have shared comments and reactions to the untimely passing of pro wrestling legend “Pyscho” Sid Eudy.

Featured below are statements and comments posted on X by AEW, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Sting, Eric Bischoff, Booker T, Diamond Dallas Page, Adam Pearce and “Big” Broson Reed.

AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of the legendary Sid “Vicious” Eudy. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/B70XKUlBzR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 26, 2024

So Sorry To Hear Of The Passing Of Sid Justice. For All Of You Out There That Have Known That We Hadn’t Gotten Along In Business- The Last Time I Saw Him, We Hugged, He Called Me Champ, And I Said Thank You! He Has A Beautiful Family, And His Family Should Know That He Was Much… pic.twitter.com/legtqE0yHH — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 26, 2024

Saddened to learn of the passing of Sid Eudy. An unforgettable presence, and it can't be overstated how big of a role he played in creating "The Heartbreak Kid". His work, legacy, and influence will inspire our business for generations to come. — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) August 26, 2024

One of the most believable big men EVER.

I loved working with Sid and will miss him. pic.twitter.com/mNQYH61vd1 — Sting (@Sting) August 26, 2024

So very sad to hear of the passing of Sid Eudy. I have nothing but the fondest memories of working with Sid. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans. #MuchRespectSid — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) August 26, 2024

Without Sid Vicious, I don’t think my brother and I would have made it to WCW. His impact on this business was undeniable, and he paved the way for so many of us. My deepest condolences to his family during this difficult time. #RIPSid pic.twitter.com/3fYWTAkHzO — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) August 26, 2024

Wow, I’m so sorry to hear that Sid Eudy has passed on. Sid had such a presence. When Sid Vicious stepped through the curtain, you knew you were looking at someone special. He had it all and he looked as impressive as anyone to ever enter the squared circle. I had no idea he was… pic.twitter.com/iEyY1Blgk5 — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) August 26, 2024