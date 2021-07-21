All Elite Wrestling has announced the full details on the Elite General Manager Invitational, a 16-person tournament that will feature AEW talents and professional streamers going head-to-head in the Elite GM mobile game. The winner will receive a custom title and can book their AEW dream match.

Participating in the tournament:

AEW stars: Nyla Rose, The bunny, Leva Bates, Evil Uno, Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Excalibur, and Brandon Cutler.

Streamers: Brandon Does Everything, Jan Ochoa, Macho T, Takahata, John Blud, Mastodon, Tony Pizza Guy, and Pulse.

The AEW Elite GM Invitational Tournament kicks off tomorrow! 16 GMs will go head-to-head until one is left standing. The winner will receive the ELITE GM CHAMPIONSHIP BELT and get to BOOK THEIR OWN AEW DREAM MATCH! It’s going down July 21st on the AEW Games YouTube Channel! pic.twitter.com/6Z922VZac7 — AEW Games (@AEWGames) July 20, 2021