The official AEW Twitter account has shared new footage on their page of what happened after Wednesday’s Dynamite went off the air. Following his loss to Jon Moxley Brody King and the rest of the House of Black would be confronted by Sting and Darby Allin, setting up a future showdown. See the footage below.

It was reported last week that AEW star Colt Cabana, who was rehired by Tony Khan, almost didn’t return to the company after his contract expired. One rumor that circulated was that CM Punk was the reason that this was happening, but FTR’s Dax Harwood shot that down with a new tweet. See it below.