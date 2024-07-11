What happened when the TBS cameras stopped rolling for the July 10 episode of AEW Dynamite?

Let’s find out!

AEW has released exclusive post-show footage from the 7/10 episode of AEW Dynamite from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

The show featured an explosively violent conclusion, which saw Mariah May brutally attack and bloody longtime friend and AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm after winning the 2024 Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament and earning a title shot against her at AEW ALL IN 2024 at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Once the show wrapped up, cameras watched backstage at the Scotiabank Saddledome as May passed through the curtain with Storm’s blood still smeared on her face.

She had no words.

The AEW Women’s World Champion was carried through the curtain by multiple officials, still drenched in blood and unable to stand.