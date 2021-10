AEW has release a new video on their Youtube channel showing company President Tony Khan paying tribute to ECW shortly after Friday’s Rampage in Philadelphia went off the air.

Khan was joined by ECW legends like Taz, Jerry Lynn, and Dean Malenko, as well as former world champions Chris Jericho and CM Punk. As a reminder Rampage was taped on Wednesday immediately after the live broadcast of Dynamite. Check out the full segment below.