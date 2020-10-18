AEW superstar and Executive VP Cody Rhodes took to Twitter earlier today to comment on AEW’s strong numbers in the United Kingdom. The promotion’s deal with ITV has been paying off as they’ve outdone all of their competitors over the last year, including NXT and SmackDown, as well as reaching nearly six-million people.

Rhodes adds, “This is some really positive/staggering data & research about our friends across the [email protected] / @AEW Flag of United KingdomFlag of United States. Thanks to our incredible fans for such a successful first year of #AEWDynamite. (we can’t wait to take the team over and wrestle there)”

This is some really positive/staggering data & research about our friends across the pond!@ITV / @AEW 🇬🇧🇺🇸 Thanks to our incredible fans for such a successful first year of #AEWDynamite (we can’t wait to take the team over and wrestle there) pic.twitter.com/t7mnrVk7XX — Cody (@CodyRhodes) October 18, 2020

Rhodes also recently touted the viewership numbers for his matchup against Orange Cassidy, which rose 120,000 for their TNT title showdown.