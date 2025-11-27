AEW has officially added another name to its women’s roster, and it’s someone who has already turned heads behind the scenes.

It’s also a face WWE fans will be familiar with.

Lacey Lane, who’s been making waves recently, has signed with All Elite Wrestling.

According to AEW sources, Lane earned the deal after her recent TBS Championship match with Mercedes Moné, where she reportedly made a strong impression internally with her work. The deal has been confirmed by multiple sources.

A big pickup for the expanding AEW women’s division, which recently introduced an entire new division, with the AEW Women’s World Tag-Team Championship Tournament still ongoing to determine the company’s first-ever women’s tag-team champions.

Lane hasn’t been sitting idle, either.

She’s already appeared at multiple ROH tapings, including an Interim ROH Women’s TV Title Match against Mina Shirakawa. She’s also been active on the independent scene over the last month, working a steady slate of dates as momentum built around her name.

Before arriving in AEW, Lane made her mark in WWE under the ring name Kayden Carter, teaming with Katana Chance to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, as well as the NXT Women’s Tag-Team Championships before graduating to the WWE main roster.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding new AEW talent signings and plans for Lacey Lane continue to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)