According to PW Insider, AEW has officially signed indie stars Max Caster and Anthony Bowens to contracts with the company. The report notes that they will be working together as a tag team with the name, The Acclaimed. President Tony Khan broke the news to Insider in an exclusive interview, which will be released later this week.

Caster later confirmed the news on his Twitter account. He writes, “It’s officially official. “Platinum” Max is All Elite! Proud to be partnered with @Bowens_Official to make the most handsome team in pro wrestling. Watch #TheAcclaimed tonight on #AEWDark. 7pm ET on the AEW YouTube channel.”