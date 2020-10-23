According to Inside The Ropes, Serpentico has officially signed with All Elite Wrestling.

Serpentico spoke with ITR to confirm he has signed with AEW after nearly six months of competing inside an AEW ring:

“SNAKEMAN is ALL ELITE! I’ve been under a deal for a few months now. This is going to sound like I’m playing favourites because I work for the company now but I’m beyond grateful to work for a company that cares so much for the people that work for them. Before signing I was already made to feel at home. “Everyone has been very welcoming and you can practically go to anyone for advice/pointers/critiques and they all have been so helpful. It never comes from a negative place. They really want the company to grow and I’m glad to be part of the team.”

Serpentico has been used primarily on AEW Dark with a few exceptions. Most recently, he teamed with Luther to take on Chris Jericho and Jake Hager on Jericho’s 30th anniversary episode.