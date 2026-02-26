AEW’s schedule is getting a slight shake-up in March due to NCAA tournament coverage.

Because of the annual NCAA basketball tournament airing on TNT, All Elite Wrestling will once again present special “Slam Dunk” editions of AEW Collision later in the month.

According to listings on HBO Max, one-hour episodes of Collision are scheduled for 11 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22, immediately following NCAA tournament coverage.

Those episodes will be taped in Fresno, California, following the March 18 episode of AEW Dynamite.

That’s not the only scheduling note for March.

A one-hour Zero Hour pre-show is also set to return ahead of next month’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view. The pre-show is listed for 7 p.m. Eastern on March 14, with the main card beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern. As has become customary, the Revolution “Countdown” special will air following that Saturday’s Collision broadcast.

In terms of archival content, last September’s AEW All Out event from Toronto is scheduled to be added to the HBO Max library.

Additionally, on March 27, episodes of Dynamite and AEW Rampage from 2023, during MJF’s first AEW World Championship reign, will be uploaded to the streaming archives.

All other new episodes of Dynamite and Collision are currently slated to air at their regular start times.