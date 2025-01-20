Recent reports suggesting Britt Baker’s hiatus from AEW seem to be “blown way out of proportion.”

Speculation about Baker’s status with AEW surfaced on Monday after reports claimed she is “wildly unpopular” in the women’s locker room and that Tony Khan might no longer be booking her for television due to being “fed up” with her following multiple behind-the-scenes incidents.

Addressing the rumors on X today was Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com.

“After speaking with multiple people within AEW, the Britt Baker stories circulating online today appear to be blown way out of proportion,” Alvarez wrote. “While she’s not currently being used, and there don’t seem to be any immediate plans for her, there’s no truth to the idea that she’s finished with the company.”

Baker last competed on the November 13, 2024, episode of AEW Dynamite, where she defeated Penelope Ford. Following the match, Serena Deeb appeared on stage, hinting at a potential storyline between the two. Baker was heard saying, “Nobody cares,” as the segment ended, and Deeb later wore a shirt with “Nobody Cares” printed on it during her match on the December 7 AEW Collision.

Neither Baker nor Deeb have wrestled in AEW since.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding this story continues to surface.