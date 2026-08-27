The rumors surrounding Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods potentially heading to AEW continue to pick up steam.

According to a new report, multiple sources within AEW expect Kingston and Woods to make their debuts at AEW All In: London this Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

The report stressed that there is no definitive confirmation that the former New Day members will appear at the pay-per-view. However, two separate sources reportedly indicated that the internal feeling is Kingston and Woods are AEW-bound.

Speculation surrounding the two has intensified heading into All In, particularly with AEW’s World Trios Championship picture still leaving room for a surprise.

Hangman Page, Brody King and Bandido are scheduled to defend the AEW World Trios Championships in a Trios Roulette Royale on the All In Buy-In. Tony Khan announced Thursday that the match will feature seven teams, including a yet-to-be-revealed “wild card” trio.

Whether Kingston and Woods have anything to do with that final spot remains to be seen.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/30 for live AEW All In: London Results coverage.

"There is no way in hell that we are going to miss Wembley!" Hangman & Brodido have issued a championship challenge to the locker room for #AEWAllIn London! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/tc2CyBHb9X — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 20, 2026

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)