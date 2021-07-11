AEW Special Projects Manager Charlie Ramone was the latest guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, most notably how president Tony Khan wanted a giant egg and turkey for a Thanksgiving themed episode of Dynamite on TNT. Hear the story below.

How the giant Turkey was something Khan wanted but he got delegated to another project:

As far as acquisitions, there’s a lot that you haven’t seen, that I’ve had to turn down. Probably one of the weirdest ones was the turkey for the Thanksgiving episode. Tony did want a giant egg and a turkey. Because that was a little out of my scope and because I had a lot of stuff to do, that got delegated to another group of people.

Says it obviously wasn’t able to happen but it would have been one of the weirdest things he would have had to have done:

When that didn’t get accomplished, I remember Tony sitting there, talking to me saying, ‘I was told it just couldn’t happen.’ He says, ‘How on earth can it happen in 1985 but it cant happen in 2020 or 2019, I got no clue.’ Thankfully, I didn’t have to stay on that project. That would probably be one of the weirdest things that I’ve had to either make or acquire; A giant egg and turkey costume for someone to pop out of the egg in.

