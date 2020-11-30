AEW is apparently sponsoring individual articles on the TMZ website.

As seen in the screenshot below, an AEW banner is at the top of an article on Floyd Mayweather calling for black athletes to top mocking former NBA star Nate Robinson for his TKO loss to YouTube star Jake Paul at the boxing event in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The article header says, “SPONSORED BY” and then includes the AEW logo.

