AEW is bringing back a pair of themed television specials this April, with a slight scheduling twist due to outside programming.

According to the latest HBO Max monthly schedule release, both the Spring BreakThru and Playoff Palooza editions of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision are set to return, continuing what has become an annual tradition for the company.

Spring BreakThru kicks things off with a special episode of Dynamite scheduled for Wednesday, April 15 in Kent, Washington.

The themed programming will then carry over to Collision, but instead of its usual Saturday slot, that episode will air on Thursday, April 16.

That’s a notable shift.

The Thursday airing is believed to be due to NHL playoff coverage on TNT, which is expected to impact AEW’s regular weekend scheduling.

As a result, the April 16 episode of Collision will not air live, as it will be taped immediately following Dynamite on April 15.

Both Spring BreakThru shows will serve as the fallout from AEW’s upcoming Dynasty pay-per-view, continuing storylines coming out of that event.

Meanwhile, Playoff Palooza is also set to return later in the month, again likely influenced by NHL scheduling conflicts.

The special themed edition of Collision will air on Saturday, April 25, but with a slightly adjusted start time of 8:30 PM Eastern.

That episode will also be taped in advance, taking place in Portland, Oregon on the Wednesday prior.