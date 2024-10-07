Rocky Romero is coming to Maple Leaf Pro.

On Monday, the relaunch of Scott D’Amore’s Canadian-based promotion gained the addition of the NJPW and AEW star.

“NJPW and AEW star Rocky Romero is coming to MLP: Forged In Excellence at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario on October 19 and 20,” read the announcement.

MLP’s two-night shows will also feature “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey on 10/19, Takeshita vs. “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander and Athena vs. Gisele Shaw for the ROH Women’s Championship on 10/20, as well as Jake Something vs. Rohan Raja for Pro Wrestling Alliance’s inaugural Champion’s Grail Championship on 10/19.

Also scheduled for the shows are “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Trevor Lee, Raj Dhesi, KUSHIDA, Kylie Rae, QT Marshall, Miyu Yamashita, El Phantasmo, Stu Grayson, Sheldon Jean, and Alex Zayne, among others.