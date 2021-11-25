Thunder Rosa has advanced in the AEW TBS Title Tournament.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT saw Rosa defeat Jamie Hayter in a quarterfinals match to advance. Rosa will now face Jade Cargill in an upcoming semi-finals match.

The other semi-finals match will see Nyla Rose take on the winner of Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander, which will be held next Wednesday on Dynamite.

The finals to crown the inaugural AEW TBS Champion will feature Rosa or Cargill vs. Rose or Statlander or Soho.

Stay tuned for more. Below are a few shots from tonight’s show and an updated look at the bracket:

The powerful @jmehytr catches @thunderrosa22 in mid-air! Could that be the turning point in this match? Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/ItRhxYogVA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 25, 2021

.@thunderrosa22 is one step closer to becoming the inaugural TBS Women's Champion as she advances to the semifinals – Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/Ss2piO5iGW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 25, 2021

