TERMINUS Pro has announced that indie sensation Kenny Alfonso and AEW star Daniel Garcia will both be competing at the promotion’s second-ever event on February 24th from the Kroc Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Check it out below.

Previously announced for the show are top industry stars like Shane “Swerve” Strickland, Lio Rush, Serena Deeb, Davey Richards and more. Stay tuned for the match lineup when it is revealed.