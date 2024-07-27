An AEW star is heading to STARDOM to participate in the 2024 STARDOM 5Star Grand Prix.

On Saturday, it was announced that Anna Jay is headed to Japan to work the aforementioned tournament as part of the Blue Stars A Block of competitors.

Also included in Block B are Syuri, Starlight Kid, Xena and others.

The other mystery participant teased for the 5 Star Grand Prix was Risa Sera.