A familiar face to AEW fans has been announced for the upcoming NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed show.
Ahead of the New Japan Pro Wrestling special event scheduled for November 8, it was announced that AEW star Anna Jay will face three other women in a four-way number one contenders bout for the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship, which is currently held by fellow AEW star “The CEO” Mercedes Mone.
From NJPW1972.com:
Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2024 First Wrestlers announcedThe first details for Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2024 at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium on November 8th are here!
Leading the charge is this year’s G1 Climax winner, Zack Sabre Jr., along with IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion David Finlay and STRONG Openweight Champion Gabe Kidd.
Also returning to U.S. soil are rising stars Shota Umino and Yota Tsuji, continuing to bring the Fighting Spirit to America, along with BULLET CLUB’s KENTA.
Also no stranger to the U.S. scene, Tomohiro Ishii returns after competing in several contender matches across the ocean this year.
There will also be a four-way match with the winner earning a chance at Mercedes Moné’s STRONG Women’s Championship.
The first participant is already announced: AEW star Anna Jay! After her participation in this year’s STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix, she’s hungry for more international success.
Who will the other challengers be? Stay tuned!
Hi @njpwglobal https://t.co/KeizlDq8BN
— Anna Jay (@annajay___) October 1, 2024