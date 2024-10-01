A familiar face to AEW fans has been announced for the upcoming NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed show.

Ahead of the New Japan Pro Wrestling special event scheduled for November 8, it was announced that AEW star Anna Jay will face three other women in a four-way number one contenders bout for the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship, which is currently held by fellow AEW star “The CEO” Mercedes Mone.

